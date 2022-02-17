Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OPRT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $27.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)
