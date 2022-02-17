Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPRT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $27.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

