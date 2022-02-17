Oppenheimer Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.17.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.