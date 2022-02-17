Oppenheimer Weighs in on Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Service Co. International in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SCI opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

