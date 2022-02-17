Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Shares Down 6.4%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

