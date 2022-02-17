Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $837,502.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00015946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $837,502.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00107920 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

