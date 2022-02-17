Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.00 ($13.64) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Orange in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.73 ($13.32).

ORA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching €10.87 ($12.36). The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.84 and a 200-day moving average of €9.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

