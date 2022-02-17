Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $686.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -825.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 684,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 474,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

