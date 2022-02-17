Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ORC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $686.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -825.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.