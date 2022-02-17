Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Up 3.4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

