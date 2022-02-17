Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.33.
About Origin Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Energy (OGFGY)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.