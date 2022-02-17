Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

