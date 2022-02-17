Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $94,569.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars.

