Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. Orion Engineered Carbons also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 756,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

