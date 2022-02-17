Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.82. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

