Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

