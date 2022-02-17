Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.27.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,767.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.25.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

