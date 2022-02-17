Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Down 19%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s share price fell 19% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.88. 1,611,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,032,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -98.00.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,399,679.17. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$535,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,516. Insiders have purchased 83,400 shares of company stock worth $336,511 in the last three months.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.