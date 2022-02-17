Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Down 19%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s share price fell 19% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.88. 1,611,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,032,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -98.00.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
