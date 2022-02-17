Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2,867.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,601 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after acquiring an additional 700,443 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

