Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 67,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $167,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

