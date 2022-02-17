Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.52

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 26331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVCHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.