Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.00 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OVV opened at C$52.07 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$26.48 and a 1 year high of C$54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.82.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

