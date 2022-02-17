Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.