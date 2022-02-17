Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.15. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 44,417 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.72.
About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
