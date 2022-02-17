Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.15. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 44,417 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the second quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

