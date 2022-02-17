Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $25.48 million and $46,612.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,629.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.10 or 0.07113285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00287780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00771542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013769 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00405562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00217341 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,166,508 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

