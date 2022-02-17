Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.