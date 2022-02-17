PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $23.77 million and $75,957.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,154,867,807 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

