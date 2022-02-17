Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

