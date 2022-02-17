PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PainReform in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PainReform during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PainReform alerts:

NASDAQ PRFX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.