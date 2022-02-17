Panda Yield (BBOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $340.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $7,264.96 and approximately $340.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00107299 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

