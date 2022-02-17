Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Papa John’s International worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

