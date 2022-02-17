Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $508,588.38 and approximately $37,680.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

