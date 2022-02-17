Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.00. Paramount Group shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 7,237 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

