ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1,977.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

