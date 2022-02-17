Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCX remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,394. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

