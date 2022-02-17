Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,639,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.48% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $86,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

