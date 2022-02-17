Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 962 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $142.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

