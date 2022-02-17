Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 603,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Paylocity stock opened at $207.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.74. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

