PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322,949. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

