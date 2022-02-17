PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 761,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322,949. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

