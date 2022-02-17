PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.04% of PCTEL worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

