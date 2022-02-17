Peanut Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $484,915.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

