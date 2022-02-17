Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,833 shares of company stock worth $743,998 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.