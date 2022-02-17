Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

