Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

