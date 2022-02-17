Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Loop Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Pegasystems traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 2980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pegasystems by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

