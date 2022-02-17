Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

Pegasystems stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

