Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $203,062.50 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 10,994,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,880,602. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.