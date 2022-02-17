Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $25.29.
About Pennon Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.