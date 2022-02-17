PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.77

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 724508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

