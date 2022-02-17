Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.47% of Penske Automotive Group worth $37,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

