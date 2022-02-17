Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.26

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Peony has a total market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $141,145.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 125,493,087 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

