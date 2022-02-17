pEOS (PEOS) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $1,272.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

